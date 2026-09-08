Rumen Radev opens new production facilities, lays the foundation stone of an enterprise

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will participate today in the opening of the production of the high-tech plant of “ZS Europe“ from 11:00 a.m. in the “Maritsa“ Industrial Zone, “Thrace Economic Zone“, the cabinet press service reported, quoted by bTV.

Later in the day, at 12:45 p.m., Prime Minister Radev will lay the foundation stone of the new enterprise of “Advanced Medical Care“. The site of the future plant is also located on the territory of the “Thrace Economic Zone“.

At 2:00 p.m., the Prime Minister will visit a site under construction for the Plovdiv Ring Road. The Prime Minister will be reported on site on the progress of construction, the government press service reported.

In May of this year, the “Thrace Economic Zone“ hosted the first edition of the “Night of Industry“ - an event dedicated to business, education and the professional realization of young people, at which some of the most modern manufacturing enterprises in Bulgaria located on the territory of the “Thrace Economic Zone“ were presented.