Dimo Drenchev to FACTS: The Hungarian film industry can be an example for us, it is state-owned and makes billions of euros per year (FACTS)

I am not sure in my assessment whether 20 years ago, giving the Cinema Center and the film industry in Bulgaria in general to a certain American company was a mistake or not. Because the alternative, as I see it from the distance of time, to remain state property and gradually fade away or be torn apart during mass privatization, is also not a positive example. This is what the MP from "Vazrazhdane" said Dimo Drenchev in front of Lili Marinkova in the FAKTI studio.

He pointed to the Hungarian film industry as a good example, which has remained state-owned and currently has an annual turnover of over a billion euros.

Watch the entire conversation in the video: