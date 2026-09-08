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Dimo Drenchev to FACTS: The Hungarian film industry can be an example for us, it is state-owned and makes billions of euros per year (FACTS)

Dimo Drenchev to FACTS: The Hungarian film industry can be an example for us, it is state-owned and makes billions of euros per year (FACTS)

The MP comments on the future of "Boyana Film"

Sep 8, 2026 15:50 57

Dimo Drenchev to FACTS: The Hungarian film industry can be an example for us, it is state-owned and makes billions of euros per year (FACTS) - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

I am not sure in my assessment whether 20 years ago, giving the Cinema Center and the film industry in Bulgaria in general to a certain American company was a mistake or not. Because the alternative, as I see it from the distance of time, to remain state property and gradually fade away or be torn apart during mass privatization, is also not a positive example. This is what the MP from "Vazrazhdane" said Dimo Drenchev in front of Lili Marinkova in the FAKTI studio.

He pointed to the Hungarian film industry as a good example, which has remained state-owned and currently has an annual turnover of over a billion euros.

Watch the entire conversation in the video:


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