Stefan Belchev: The peak in food prices is passing, a calming down is coming

The peak in food prices is already passing and a calming down is coming in the market. This was stated by the financier and MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Stefan Belchev, chairman of the parliamentary economic committee, in the program “Crossroads“.

According to him, the trend is noticeable in the purchase of basic goods. He pointed out that there are signs of gradual stabilization of prices and that consumers can already feel this in stores.

Belchev also emphasized the role of the state in supporting the poorest households. According to him, the measures aimed at this group of the population must continue.

“Ultimately, the state was obliged and showed that it stands behind the socially poorest segments. And this will certainly continue,“ he said.

As an example, Belchev pointed to the initiative with the “Basket with Care“, which, according to him, has also had an impact on the behavior of large retail chains.

“This basket with care has to some extent provoked large chains to intervene more actively with their promotional products“, Belchev explained.

He also commented on the role of regulatory authorities against the backdrop of the continuing price increase. According to him, it is frivolous to claim that the Commission for Protection of Competition and the Commission for Consumer Protection are not taking action because “they don't want to“.

“After all, these are institutions to which we pay salaries. And this is not a question of desire or reluctance, but simply of a truly responsible and professional job, which they are legally obliged to do“, said the chairman of the economic committee.

The chairman of the economic committee also commented on the preparation of the budget for next year.

„The new budget, as far as I know, is currently being prepared by the Ministry of Finance and according to estimates, it should be submitted as a framework to Brussels by October 15, possibly for their corrections“, said Belchev.

He pointed out that the reason for this is the excessive deficit procedure in which the country is located.

„You know that we are currently in an excessive deficit procedure. By the way, this is not the first excessive deficit procedure in our country. We probably all remember – "From 2010 to 2012, we were also in such a procedure," he recalled.

Belchev expressed hope that the current procedure would be completed in a shorter period.