Kiril Valchev: Whoever wants to lead others must be ready to be their servant

I began my speech before the initiative committee with a few words from the testament of Saint John of Rila, who advises Bulgarians to live unanimously and with one mind. He also says that whoever wants to lead others must be a servant of others. Throughout all these decades, I have always wanted to hear from people who want to lead others that they are ready to serve them. Now it has fallen to me to test myself in such a high position to show myself in such a high position to show not those to whom I asked questions. This was stated by the candidate for vice president Kiril Valchev in the program “More from the Day” on BNT.

According to him, the initiative committee includes 200 people from the elite of Bulgaria, who symbolize what we want to show, that in our country it is possible to live in agreement on the important issues facing Bulgaria.

Even the Constitution, in things that at first glance seem to be aimed at corrective measures, aims to achieve even greater agreement. If the president returns a law with a veto, the big goal is the legal regulation of some issue, so that more people agree with it, explained Valchev.

Ms. Yotova and I have a common understanding of how agreement should be reached - with dialogue, with conversation. The presidential institution is not a place for two people to be the first to comment on every issue, to be a pole, to be a barricade, to impose their opinion, on the contrary - again, the Constitution has arranged things so that before every important decision there are consultations. I know very well how far the powers of the vice president extend. I am glad that thanks to the rich experience of Ms. Yotova, we have a common understanding of what agreement we should find with citizenship. Our people of Bulgarian origin should receive citizenship more easily, but this should be related to knowledge of Bulgarian, biography, history. We also have a common agreement on the topic of presenting Bulgaria to the world, he pointed out.

I have not been part of any party and I hope Ms. Yotova will help me in the great cause that we are pursuing - agreement, conversation, reaching common solutions for Bulgaria, the vice presidential candidate also stated.

According to him, the presidency should not be a barricade. "With the years that we have accumulated, we have a great chance to calm down as a people, we cannot live in eternal strife. We must look for a way to find common solutions. Our great cause should be for our children to stay here in Bulgaria. For our compatriots to find more and more reasons to return. I see myself as another guarantor for Bulgaria in Europe".