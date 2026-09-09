Dotsova: I take responsibility for the voice of the Northwest to be heard

From the position I hold, I take responsibility for contributing to the promotion of Berkovitsa and for the voice of the Northwest to be heard, said the Speaker of the Parliament Mihaela Dotsova. She and MPs participated in the solemn celebration of the holiday of Berkovitsa – September 8, the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In her greeting to the residents and guests of the city, Mihaela Dotsova emphasized that together with her fellow MPs and the local government they will do what the people of the Northwest deserve – more transport infrastructure and connectivity, more care for local businesses, for the dignified old age of the elderly and for better education and healthcare for the young. She noted that Berkovitsa has many reasons to be proud, but the most valuable thing is its people. In her words, the spirit that carries the Berkovitsa resident - of reason, rationality, pride, intelligence, is the spirit of the entire Northwest.

Ivan Vazov was delighted with the power of Mount Kom, the heroes of Yordan Radichkov were born here, the voice of Orlin Goranov sounds here, Pavlina Filipova and other strong athletes began their journey from Berkovitsa, pointed out Mihaela Dotsova.

The Speaker of the Parliament expressed her excitement that on this holiday she was in her Berkovitsa, among her teachers, classmates, friends, neighbors, fellow citizens. There is nothing better than being at home on a holiday, she noted and added that the Berkovitsa holiday is actually a family holiday. Mihaela Dotsova recalled that in 1997, public opinion and the majority united around the idea that the city should celebrate on September 8, when the Bulgarian Orthodox Church celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Bulgarians believe that this is the day of family, of caring for children, of motherhood.

No matter who goes where and how far we fly, we must promise ourselves that we will be at home on the holidays, Mihaela Dotsova urged. Let that beautiful song by Orlin Goranov sound in our memory “Berkovitsa, Berkovitsa, you dear native land“, she added.