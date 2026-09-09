Aggression on the road in Burgas: Two women beat a mother traveling with her 5-year-old daughter

A 26-year-old was attacked by two other women after a conflict on the road in Burgas, the police reported. The incident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. on September 8.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the woman from Sliven was driving a car in which her 5-year-old daughter was also traveling. While she was turning right, another car aggressively drove in front of her car.

The driver sounded the horn. In response, the passengers in the other car began to make obscene gestures towards her. A little later, the two cars stopped on the roadway. According to the police, two women from Burgas - aged 27 and 30 - got out of the second car and struck the 26-year-old driver several times.

The case is being investigated by officers of the Second District Department in Burgas.