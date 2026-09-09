Shishkov: All municipalities that are to receive money and advances will be provided

All municipalities that are to receive money and advances will be provided. Mayors can be absolutely calm. This was assured by the regional minister, arch. Ivan Shishkov, during his hearing in the Committee on Regional Development and Public Works in the National Assembly.

"We will pay the money to everyone", reassured the regional minister, quoted by News.bg.

He emphasized that the ruling majority of "Progressive Bulgaria" does not have a priority for municipalities to be divided into "your" and "ours".

24 million euros have already been paid out from the MRDPW budget to the municipalities.

News.bg reminds that the regional minister promised at a briefing at the Council of Ministers to return not only hope, but also the reality with which to continue investing in Bulgarian municipalities.

"Maybe if there was a principle, it was unprincipledness", said Arch. Shishkov, noting that every Bulgarian citizen from newborn to pensioner had to give 670 euros for an unprincipled program.

All municipalities that signed an agreement from today onwards are returning to reality, to their capabilities, to get their money. We are also giving the opportunity to those municipalities that have requested by the end of 2025 to sign contracts, an agreement and it has not happened, because apparently perhaps the previous government and the previous cabinet of Rosen Zhelyazkov had special requirements for which municipalities to be provided with funds and which not to be provided with. This has already ended, commented Shishkov.

"The mayors received the good news that payments under the Investment Program for Municipalities begin tomorrow," Shishkov announced after a meeting with the Ruse Regional Governor, Prof. Lyubomir Vladimirov and the mayors of the region.

Shishkov handed over a check for 3,800,000 euros to the Deputy Mayor of Ruse Municipality Encho Enchev from the "Regional Development" Program 2021-2027. The funds will be invested in integrated urban mobility in the region. According to the relevant minister, the saved European funds will help all regions, as part of the government's overall strategy.