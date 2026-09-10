Road conditions in our country as of 7:00: Traffic, repairs and incidents

The republican road network in the country is passable, but drivers should drive with increased caution due to planned repairs and changes in the organization of traffic. According to data from the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (www.api.bg), restrictions are being introduced in key areas today:

Road I-1 (Vidin region): From 11:00 to 12:00, traffic will be temporarily changed in two sections due to cleaning and maintenance of toll cameras.

From 11:00 to 12:00, traffic will be temporarily changed in two sections due to cleaning and maintenance of toll cameras. Road I-1 (Kyustendil region): In the area of the village of Blatino, from 9:00 to 18:00, traffic will be gradually limited in the lane towards Blagoevgrad for the replacement of a toll camera. Traffic will be allowed to pass in both directions in the free lane.

In the area of the village of Blatino, from 9:00 to 18:00, traffic will be gradually limited in the lane towards Blagoevgrad for the replacement of a toll camera. Traffic will be allowed to pass in both directions in the free lane. Passage “Petrokhan“ (road II-81): Traffic has been fully restored after the successful removal of a broken-down TIR in the Barziya - Buchin Pass section.

Intense traffic at the borders and suspended ferries

From the General Directorate of the “Border Police“ (www.mvr.bg) report that traffic is very intense on the border with the Republic of Turkey (GKPP „Kapitan Andreevo“) and on the border with Serbia (Border checkpoint „Kalotina“) at the entrance and exit for passenger cars.

On the northern border with Romania, crossing the bridges is normal, but due to the critically low level of the Danube River, ferry connections remain temporarily suspended Walnut – Beckett and Svishtov – Zimnich. Traffic there has been redirected entirely to the land crossings near Ruse and Vidin.

Black statistics: Reports from the Traffic Police and the Fire Department for the last 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the security sectors in our country reported a busy situation. According to official data from the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Traffic Traffic (www.bnr.bg):

Катастрофи по пътищата: Регистрирани са 15 тежки пътнотранспортни произшествия , при които 2 души са загинали , а 20 са ранени . На територията на София са отчетени 3 тежки и 27 леки инцидента с трима ранени.

Регистрирани са , при които , а . На територията на София са отчетени 3 тежки и 27 леки инцидента с трима ранени. Произшествия и пожари: Звената на Главна дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ (www.bta.bg) са реагирали на 195 сигнала. Потушени са общо 155 пожара, при които 2 души са загинали, а други двама са пострадали.

Отлични условия за туризъм в планините

Планинската спасителна служба (ПСС) към БЧК (www.pss-bg.bg) информира, че условията за туризъм в българските планини в ранните часове на деня са отлични. Времето е предимно слънчево и тихо, а сутрешните температури варират между 8 и 15 градуса.

Следобед над масивите в Западна България ще се развие купеста облачност, но валежи не се очакват. Максималните температури на височина 1200 метра ще достигнат около 24°C, а на 2000 метра – около 18°C. Спасителите съветват туристите да се придържат към маркираните пътеки и да се съобразяват с по-ранното стъмняване през септември.