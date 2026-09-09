Weather on September 10: Heat up to 35° before the turn

The summer character of the weather in Bulgaria will persist tomorrow, September 10, 2026 Forecasters predict a mostly sunny and hot Thursday with temperatures that will reach up to 35 degrees. According to the official meteorological bulletin published by BNT News (bntnews.bg), the night will be clear and quiet, and the minimum temperatures in the morning will range between 10° and 18°, with around 14° expected for Sofia.

Weather forecast by region on September 10

Sunny weather will prevail over most of the country during the day. In the morning hours along the Black Sea coast and in the extreme eastern regions, there will be temporary increases in low cloud cover. The wind will be weak, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate, with a direction from the east-southeast.

The maximum temperatures in the country will vary from 28° to 35°. Residents and guests of the capital Sofia will enjoy hot weather with maximum values around 32°. Information from Radio Bulgaria (bnrnews.bg) confirms that cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the mountain ranges in Western Bulgaria in the afternoon. In some places there will be short-term rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the mountains

At sea: Along the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny with moderate easterly wind. Maximum air temperatures will be between 26° and 28° . The sea water temperature remains pleasant for the beach – about 24°-25° , and the roughness of the sea will be up to 3 bales.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny with moderate easterly wind. Maximum air temperatures will be between . The sea water temperature remains pleasant for the beach – about , and the roughness of the sea will be up to 3 bales. In the mountains: In the mountain resorts it will be mostly sunny before noon. After noon, thunder and showers will occur in the western massifs. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will reach about 27°, and at 2000 meters – about 20°.

According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, cited by the regional branches (varna.meteo.bg), this is one of the last heat waves of the week, as a cold atmospheric front is expected to arrive on Saturday, bringing significant cooling, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.