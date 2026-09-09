"Velichy" announced its candidates for president and vice president - Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva

The party “Velichy“ will participate in the upcoming presidential elections with Ivelin Mihaylov as a candidate for head of state and Juliana Mateeva as a candidate for vice president. This was announced by the party's press center, quoted by novini.bg.

The candidacies were announced by the chairwoman of “Velichy“ Albena Pekova in an official address to Bulgarian citizens, members and supporters of the formation.

According to her, in recent weeks the party has conducted an internal survey and discussion among its members and supporters to determine which candidacies receive the greatest support. Pekova pointed out that the candidacies of Mihaylov and Mateeva received over 90% of the votes.

“Our candidate for President of the Republic of Bulgaria is Ivelin Mihaylov. Our candidate for Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria is Juliana Mateeva“, Pekova stated.

The Chairman of “Velichy“ called on the party's structures, members, supporters and volunteers in the country and abroad to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

She called for the campaign to be conducted “with dignity“, with consistency and organization, as well as with greater proximity to the citizens.

“Let the Bulgarian people make their own decision“, Pekova also stated in her address.

At the end of the statement, she wished the two candidates strength and wisdom in the upcoming campaign and concluded with the wish “God protect Bulgaria“.