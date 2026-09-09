MES is considering a complete change in curricula

A complete change in curricula and a greater emphasis on the practical application of knowledge - these are some of the measures that the Ministry of Education and Science is preparing after another unsatisfactory result of Bulgarian students in the international PISA study.

„A complete change is coming, which will be aimed at applying knowledge in a practical environment“, explained Deputy Minister of Education Tanya Pancheva in the „Interview in NOVA News“.

According to her, the Ministry of Education and Science is currently at the level of a conceptual framework, on the basis of which future curricula will be prepared. Pancheva described the reform as a huge change that has not happened in recent decades.

Changes are also planned in the method of assessment. The Ministry of Education will review the exams after the seventh grade, as well as the formats for conducting the national external assessment after the fourth grade.

Among the highlights will be more practical work for students, including through laboratory exercises.

Until the overall reform is prepared and implemented, the Ministry of Education and Science is also planning specific measures to improve reading literacy. According to Pancheva, more time should be provided for both students and teachers to overcome the deficits in this area.

The Deputy Minister also commented on the PISA results, which once again placed Bulgarian students below the average level for the countries participating in the study. “Every time this international study is received negatively, because our country is always in one of the last places. But for us the results are extremely useful because they provide an unbiased view of the deficits and problems that exist in our system“, said Pancheva.

She emphasized that it is the institutions that should pay attention to the problems and offer solutions to overcome them. According to her, PISA does not only measure students' knowledge, but also their ability to apply it in practical and real-life situations, as well as in business cases.