Bulgaria with its own stand at COP31 in Antalya

At its meeting today, the government approved a Decision to organize the participation of the Republic of Bulgaria in the events of the Bulgarian Pavilion Program during the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held from November 9 to 20, 2026 in Antalya, Turkey.

The participation of the Republic of Bulgaria with a national pavilion is of utmost importance for the full representation of the country within COP31 and for the affirmation of its priorities in the international climate agenda.

With its presence, the country will strengthen its position as an active partner in international climate policy and will contribute to the development of solutions in support of the implementation of the Paris Agreement. agreement.

On September 4 and 5, key discussions were held in Istanbul on climate finance, green industry, energy transition and attracting private capital.

One of the most important practical results of the meeting was the signed agreement between Turkey and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The first stage envisages around EUR 400 million in investments in environmental projects in the Marmara Sea region. The financing will be mainly directed towards modern biological wastewater treatment facilities.

The project is directly related to the problems caused in recent years by the so-called sea slime - a massive spread of sea slime in the highly industrialized region, which threatens ecosystems and fisheries.