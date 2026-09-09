CEC: We are about to carry out preventive maintenance and repair of all 12,800 voting machines

There are eight presidential candidate pairs from parties and coalitions. We are not returning anyone, we are also accepting initiative committees. So far, we have 11 of them. There is no reason for returning, but a deadline for registration for parties and coalitions. The initiative committees are until September 14. This was stated by CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova in the program “From the Day” on BNT, quoted by novini.bg.

We have prepared a fairly large-scale explanatory campaign, in addition to voting with machines and publicity of the certification process. When the process is complete, the hash code is generated. Everything will be public, she emphasized.

We are about to carry out preventive maintenance and repair of all 12,800 machines that the state has. After October 15, they will be provided to the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, which, together with the Institute of Standardization and Metrology, will conduct certification. Generating the code is the security that we will give to voters, explained Balova.

Regarding the warranty of the machines, it expired in 2024. Although the machines have not been repaired so far, they are absolutely fit for voting. When we have electrical appliances with an expired warranty, when something breaks, we pay for it, the warranty does not cover it. That is why we have planned this larger-scale repair and, on the recommendation of the company that supplies the machines, “Smartmatix” we are replacing the flash drives and batteries on the bottoms, the CEC spokesperson explained.

If a machine breaks down during the vote, the procedure is as follows: First, the technician from the company that maintains the machines from “Siela Norma” goes, if it is not possible to repair it, we switch to paper voting, she added.