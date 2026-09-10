Ninova: The mess with the minimum wage is getting bigger. The working poor are being hit in the pocket

The mess with the minimum wage is getting bigger. The progressives stupidly and stubbornly continue to mess it up, without hearing reasonable arguments.

This was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Rebellious Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova. Here is more from her analysis:

1. The Radevists are reducing the minimum wage, compared to what it would have been under the old formula. According to it, it was supposed to be 690 euros from 1.01.2027. According to the progressive formula, it will be between 620 and 670 euros. The poorest, the working poor, are being hit in the pocket.

2. There is a pending case in the Constitutional Court about the stupidity that Radev's people created on this issue. As a lawyer, I tell you that it is very likely that the Constitutional Court will declare these texts unconstitutional. By the way, all, but all opinions on this case are for unconstitutionality. Some even write to the court that the entire budget is unconstitutional.

3. If this happens, there will be a complete mess, both with the 2026 budget and with the 2027 budget.

4. I want some journalist to ask some progressive how much and which social payments depend on the amount of the minimum wage. How many mothers, people with disabilities, volunteers, etc. are harmed. I bet he won't know them and will blink in rags.

This is what happens when we are ruled by illiterate, antisocial and self-sufficient people. They are harmful and must go.