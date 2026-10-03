Iliana Yotova: I am sure that Tsar Samuil is now at peace because he is in Bulgaria

"The return of the remains of Tsar Samuil is a symbolic moment, also connected with one of the most tragic episodes in the history of Tsar Samuil. It is as if his blinded soldiers regained their sight to show him the way to Bulgaria and his people", commented President Iliana Yotova to the media, quoted by BTA. According to her, his soul is at peace because he is in Bulgaria.

With a solemn state ceremony in the center of Sofia, Bulgaria welcomed the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil. After a procession to the Basilica of “St. Sophia“ The coffin was placed in a marble sarcophagus, where citizens can pay their respects to the Bulgarian ruler.

The state ceremony "Bulgaria welcomes Tsar Samuil" began in the center of the capital with a speech by Prime Minister Rumen Radev. During the performance of the Bulgarian anthem, 21 artillery salutes were fired, after which the procession continued to the Basilica "St. Sophia".