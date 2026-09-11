Over the next 24 hours, the weather in the country will retain its mostly summer character. On Friday, September 11, 2026, we are waiting for another sunny and hot September day, which, according to weather forecasters, will be the last opportunity for beach and warm walks before the expected serious change in weather over the weekend Dnes.bg.

In the morning hours, low layered clouds will form in places in the eastern regions, which will quickly break up and decrease before noon. After noon, cumulus clouds will begin to develop over the western half of the country, but precipitation is not expected. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures in most locations will reach between 30° and 35°, and in some regions the thermometers will read up to 37° ENG. In the capital Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 32°.

On the Black Sea the weather will be perfect for a vacation. A mostly sunny day is expected with moderate easterly winds and maximum air temperatures between 26° and 28°. The sea water temperature remains pleasant for swimming – about 24°–25°, and the sea swell will be 2-3 points NRD.

In the mountains will be sunny before noon, and after noon cumulus clouds will develop over the massifs without precipitation, with temperatures around 25° at 1200 meters and 18° at 2000 meters NRD.

Warning: Severe weather is coming

Friday is the last hot day. Intense rainfall, thunderstorms and local hail are expected over the weekend, accompanied by an influx of cool air and a drop in temperatures to 23°-28° on Sunday BGONAIR.