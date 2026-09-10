Haralan Alexandrov: We have an enthroned leader in the person of Iliana Yotova

Creators, artists, writers, university professors and scientists joined the initiative committee, which is nominating Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev as candidates for president and vice president in the elections on October 25.

The founding meeting of the committee was held today.

"We have not only two teams with very clear requests, which are facing a very sharp clash, but we also have remarkable initiative committees. They are very impressive on both sides. Leading figures in science, business, people of art. But the picture of party candidacy and party support is so exhausted that it must be hidden behind these initiative committees, although it is perfectly clear which parties stand, since many of the current party leaders, as well as former ones, are in the committees themselves," said social anthropologist Haralan Alexandrov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

"One of the most experienced politicians - Boyko Borisov, said that having a party candidacy is by definition a loser in this situation, and because of this he preferred to withdraw into the much more comfortable zone of an arbitrator who will stand on the sidelines and tip the scales. The other thing that is impressive is the rift in the elite. Although there is a paradox here that the profile I expected is much more of city people, and they chose a much more provincial appearance, especially with Kandev," added Alexandrov.

He is of the opinion that the target is "young people with an infantile attitude towards politics".

"This is a very clearly defined community, very much in love with itself, with very clear boundaries. They very fiercely defend the boundaries. This is a community that travels around quite closed "bubbles" in social media. And of course, social networks with political reality. This also has a political price. This community will gather its votes. With this initiative committee, in which I know many of the people and deeply respect their attitude, they have a chance to open up wider support," the guest commented.

In his words, we have an "enthroned leader" in the person of Iliana Yotova.

"She carries the whole aura of the status quo, or the national elite. On the other side, we have a very clear profile of the other elite, which is globalist, pro-European, which carries all these values and characteristics of the open world. Now we will see what part of the people believe in the European project, in globalization, which is in crisis, and how many have returned to the nation-state with all its bad and good sides. With such a divided elite, it means that there are many battles ahead," the social anthropologist is categorical.

Alexandrov added that the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov is one of the most widely read politicians.

"He built himself the image of a person who is against the status quo, while the case of Volgin is much more interesting. He has a more complex biography. "He has reached a fairly mature stage where he has significant potential to change the cards, not to reach a runoff, but I wouldn't be surprised if something like that happens. It all depends on the campaign. The corrupt status quo, the oligarchy and those things have stopped being relevant, especially with Borisov's astonishing move to step down," the social anthropologist commented.

He believes that the agenda of society has changed and is adamant that nothing is predetermined.