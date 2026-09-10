Ivan Angelov: Many significant changes are coming in the coming months

I expect a powerful charge of the new political season. Everyone is working tirelessly. We have begun to adopt new laws to catch up on everything we missed before, so that we can receive all payments under the PVU, which will be a breath of fresh air for the state. This was stated by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ivan Angelov from "Progressive Bulgaria" in the program "From the Day" on BNT.

Many significant changes are coming in the coming months, such as the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and the budget. Work is already underway on the next budget, he indicated.

The minimum wage in 2027 will be increased. There are new mechanisms by which it is determined. For the first time, Galab Donev managed to unite social partners and employers. It is important for us to achieve 60% of the median wage, and for people to live with dignity and peace, announced Angelov.

In a sense, we have dealt with the galloping prices. The basket has started to give its results. We will not mechanically determine prices, after all, there are market mechanisms. We continue to work on the fair price. We have limited speculative practices in the market, he said. In his words, prices have gradually begun to normalize. At the same time, a market environment for the free development of competition was being created, pointed out the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from "Progressive Bulgaria".

The situation with the increase in road accidents in recent months is extremely worrying. The new structure is being created in order to optimize work. With this body, responsibilities and the reduction of incidents, as well as the improvement of road culture, Angelov pointed out.

I would not define the majority as arrogant. We have requested a constructive dialogue. An example of this is the judicial reform. We will not hold talks with GERB and DPS. We have stated this from the very beginning, he added.