Another brutal aggression in Plovdiv: 10 youths attacked a peer and set him on fire

A group of over 10 youths attacked their peers on “Ruski” Blvd., near a mall in Plovdiv. The attacked boy was punched and burned with lighters, BGNES reports.

The attack was witnessed by passersby and customers of the mall. They reported it to 112, and a patrol car arrived on the scene.

The law enforcement officers found the attackers in a matter of minutes, taking them to the district police station. Their parents were also called.

According to unconfirmed information, the youth who was the main bully was released, and his father picked him up from the police station. The beaten boy was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The reason for the aggression is unclear.