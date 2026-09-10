It's about a clearly defined choice - whether we want Bulgaria to move forward or backward. Our messages will be positive, we want to move forward. This was said in the program "From the Day" on BNT by Alexandrina Pendachanska, co-chair of the Initiative Committee of presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov.

I was 19 years old when communism and the Berlin Wall fell, and since then I have defended the same principles - that Bulgaria's place is at the center of Europe, as an equal with equals. That's why I explain to myself that without any thought I went to Andrey Gyurov's Initiative Committee. I have never backed down from these values, and it is in him that I see protection of these values, she said.

In response to a question, Pendachanska said that there are rather no party figures in the Initiative Committee.

These are brave people, people who have reached a high professional level in what they do. These are worthy people who have never compromised with their conscience. We suffer from a total deficit of informants and cops, emphasized the co-chairman of the Initiative Committee of the presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov.

The Forum for Democratic Action has already supported Gyurov and I expect support to come from "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change" over the weekend. As Prime Minister, he proved himself to be a brave and independent person who owes nothing to anyone. Like every leader, he created himself. During his time as Prime Minister, he restored the dignity and strength of Bulgaria, pointed out Alexandrina Pendachanska.

In the next 40 days until the elections, many people must realize that this is a clearly defined choice - whether we want Bulgaria to move forward or backward, whether we want a Bulgaria that moves forward and prospers, or a Bulgaria that looks back and to the East. For me, Gyurov gives the prospect of moving forward. I expect many voters who are fed up to decide that right now it makes sense to vote so that we can move forward as a modern European country, she added.

Asked if she expects GERB voters to support Andrey Gyurov, Pendachanska commented: "Let's not forget what the name GERB means - Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria. So in principle, we should expect their voters to support a Bulgaria that moves forward. I expect that among them there will be many people who will support Andrey Gyurov, because the alternative is bad, it is set by the people who kneel before representatives of the Kremlin. I expect support from many voters - of GERB, and of the UDF, who want Bulgaria to move forward in Europe as well.