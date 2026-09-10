Yordan Ivanov: Bulgarian services are completely incapable of countering organized Russian attacks

The Bulgarian services are completely incapable of countering organized Russian attacks against the Bulgarian statehood. This was stated in “Face to Face“ by the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Yordan Ivanov.

He described as “shocking“ the assessment of former Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov that there is no danger of Russian hybrid attacks.

“They are directed against the Bulgarian statehood. And our services are completely incapable of countering these organized Russian attacks, I repeat - against the Bulgarian statehood. We have been proven incapable of countering. And this is written in an American report“, said Ivanov.

According to him, the deep reform in the services promised by Prime Minister Radev must be followed by real actions.

„Radev's statement is pending until the moment when we do not see the real reform. Until we see the purge, until we see adequate staffing. Because we can write all kinds of laws, but an institution is filled with meaning by the people who are inside“, said Ivanov.

According to Ivanov, the current Supreme Judicial Council has overstayed its mandate and “is going away“. He defined staffing as key to judicial reform.

„The legal framework can be perfect, but if there is no person to implement it with thought, if there is no person to manage adequately, it de facto becomes meaningless. An institution is as valuable as the people inside it,“ he said.

Ivanov emphasized that “Democratic Bulgaria“ has fulfilled its promise to the voters and proposed three candidates.

He defined the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council as “the real step“ towards the rule of law.

Ivanov explained his support for Andrey Gyurov by defining him as a technocrat, a Western-oriented person and “a true statesman“.

According to him, the initiative committee behind Gyurov allows him to attract people outside the party cores of “Continuing Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“.

“He gathers people around a direction – around the democratic, Western direction of Bulgaria. People who feel European, people who feel free, can vote for Andrey Gyurov“, he said.

Ivanov defined the presidential vote as a competition between “the past in the face of Yotova and the future in the face of Andrey Gyurov“.

“I see a huge opportunity for Andrey Gyurov and his team to address all the people who want to live in a rich and European Bulgaria“, he said.