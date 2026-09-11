Accident and subsequent second impact on the Varna - Dobrich road, there are injured

Five people were injured in an accident on the Varna - Dobrich road, the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna announced.

The serious accident occurred at around 5:40 this morning. A 22-year-old driver of a passenger car, in which an 18-year-old young man was also traveling, lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and went off the side. A specialized “Roadside Assistance“ vehicle arrived at the scene, driven by a 23-year-old man with a companion of the same age. The platform stopped on the road in the direction of Dobrich to repatriate the damaged car. At that moment, another car, driven by a 45-year-old man, crashed into the back of it.

The five participants in the accident were taken to hospital. They have various injuries, not life-threatening.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

The last serious accident on the Varna - Dobrich road occurred at the beginning of the month, when two cars collided head-on in the area of the village of Stozher.