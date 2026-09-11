After a night operation, a tourist was rescued on Vitosha

At 1 a.m. on September 11, the “Sofia” detachment received a signal about a distressed tourist on the trail in the Bistrishko Branishte area.

This was written on their Facebook page by the Mountain Rescue Service - Detachment Sofia. Here's what else the mountain rescuers share:

"The man was a prepared tourist who set off from Aleko at noon, but in the evening he found himself in a situation that he could not resolve on his own, so he called the rescuers.

A team was quickly formed, but unfortunately we lost contact with him by phone at the beginning, which led to the consideration of continuing the search in daylight, with a larger team.

Fortunately, during the subsequent search at 4:30 in the morning, the mountain rescuers reached the man and, with the help of a specialized vehicle, took him down to the city.

We wish him a successful recovery.

Always inform your loved ones about your route.

Bring a charged phone.

And don't forget your mountain insurance!

In case need help tel. 112!".