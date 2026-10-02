Serious accident blocks the Pleven - Ruse road

A serious accident blocked traffic on the main road Pleven - Ruse today at noon, Nova TV reported.

The accident occurred in the section between the villages of Maslarevo and Gorna Studena. According to initial information, two passenger cars collided head-on. As a result of the strong impact, one of the cars flew off the roadway. Police and emergency teams were immediately sent to the scene.

A woman was injured in the incident and was transported to the nearest hospital for examination and medical assistance. There are currently no additional details about her condition.

The section between Maslarevo and Gorna Studena remains temporarily blocked. Inspections of the scene have been organized, and the police are clarifying the causes of the collision.

The “Traffic Police” are urging drivers to drive with increased caution and, if possible, use alternative routes.