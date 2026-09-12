Health Minister: Administrative reform is not a healthcare reform

Health Minister Katya Ivkova commented on her requested resignation from “We Continue the Change“, as well as the upcoming administrative reform in the Ministry of Health. On the air of “Wake Up“ on Nova TV, she specified that she learned about the request for her resignation from a post by Nikolay Denkov on social networks.

According to her, the reform does not affect the healthcare system, but the optimization of the administration. “Administrative reform is not a healthcare reform. The goal is to preserve the expert functions of the Regional Health Inspectorates“, Ivkova said.

She explained that the experts responsible for the control of medicines and public health in individual regions will continue to work in the same places. “People will be able to turn to the same experts. As for the administration, which deals with accounting and legal services, let's use the opportunities of digital technologies“, said the minister.

Ivkova also commented on the resignation of Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. She denied accusing him and indicated that she reacted after a signal was filed. “About two years ago, he had shared that he wanted to retire, so I was not surprised“, she said.

The minister called on citizens to contact the Ministry of Health directly for reliable information amid widespread allegations that the directions will be abolished from next year. “Fake news has been spreading about me lately and with words that I have never said“, Ivkova said.

On the topic of the National Children's Hospital, she assured that it will be implemented within the mandate, along with the adjacent infrastructure. In parallel, work will be done to provide the necessary medical staff.

The minister also announced that 56,000 doses of vaccines have been provided this year, including for children, as well as nasal vaccines. It is expected that general practitioners will be able to obtain them in a week.

Regarding the user fee at the general practitioner, Ivkova indicated that its amount must be agreed between the Bulgarian Medical Association and the NHIF. “I have not been presented with any calculations, analyses or justifications. When the increase is justified, we will take a position“, she said.

Ivkova also commented on the problem of the shortage of nurses in the capital's nurseries. According to her, in the event of a permanent inability to provide medical specialists, there is a possibility of an exception - a medical person could be appointed in the entire nursery, and teachers could work in the individual nursery groups. “We will hold further talks with the Sofia Municipality“, the Minister of Health said.