"Green Movement": RES are key to reducing dependence on fossil fuels

In connection with the announced National protest against the construction of wind turbines and photovoltaic parks on agricultural land for 12.09.2026, "Green Movement" stated its position:

For almost two decades, we have consistently defended the development of energy based on renewable sources. Our understanding is that RES are key to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, for Bulgaria's energy independence, modernization of the economy, increasing people's incomes and for meeting climate goals.

In "Green Movement" we have never defended RES at any cost. Paradoxically, the development of green energy leads, in many cases, to the destruction of nature. This is allowed due to circumvention of environmental legislation, imposition of corrupt projects and disregard for the interests of local communities. We consider such implementation of the green transition unacceptable and insist that RES projects be developed in appropriate locations, with a real assessment of the impacts and with the participation of local people.

The accelerated development of RES should occur under clear spatial and environmental rules, which must necessarily include:

prioritized use of roofs, parking lots, industrial sites, urbanized and disturbed terrain;

identification of appropriate areas for RES development at the national level, so that conflicts with nature and local communities are prevented at the planning stage.

"Green Movement" supports decentralized energy production, civil energy and energy communities. The energy transition must allow households and small businesses to participate in it, to share the economic benefits, and not be the only ones who suffer from poor implementation of the measures. Agrophotovoltaics, for example, can be a good solution, but in Bulgaria it is still exotic.

In "Green Movement" we sympathize with the civil discontent against specific RES projects because of the way they were planned, permitted or are being built. We fully support the insistence of the affected communities for the implementation of the law without circumvention, protection of nature and agricultural lands, assessment of the cumulative impact of the projects, informing and respecting the opinion of local people.

At the same time, "Green Movement" cannot be separated from the attempts to use the real problems surrounding individual RES projects for party-based purposes to organize campaigns to instill fear and reject renewable energy in principle by some parties with pro-Russian and populist interests and funding. The energy transition itself is being denigrated, including with false scientific claims and false arguments.

We do not accept such a substitution and therefore appeal to people on the ground to distance themselves from these populists.

We categorically distance ourselves from parties, individuals and campaigns that use the protection of nature and local communities as an excuse for a general attack against RES, climate policies and the modernization of Bulgarian energy.

Our actions are not aimed at labeling RES as bad investments and projects and stopping them. They are aimed at RES being built in compliance with the law, proper spatial planning, protection of nature and participation of people. There are rules. The problem lies in their implementation.

Regarding the rules: for example, industrial electricity generation installations fall within the scope of European legislation on environmental impact assessment. Investment proposals must undergo a legal assessment of the need for an EIA. The plans that create the framework for the development of RES, in turn, are subject to an environmental assessment.

In "Green Movement" we reviewed the environmental procedures for 92 projects of already implemented larger RES capacities. The picture is alarming: there is only one full compatibility assessment and one environmental assessment! For some of the projects, no public data on environmental procedures were found. The conclusion is that Bulgaria does not effectively implement or selectively implements environmental legislation.

The requirements regarding information and participation of the affected community are also not effectively implemented. Information cannot be reduced to just a formal publication of a notice on a website about a RES investment project. Active and effective information and accessible information are needed from the earliest stage of the project, full public discussions, motivated consideration of proposals and objections, and effective opportunities for administrative and judicial control.

"Green Movement" also distinguishes itself with regard to the request for a moratorium. We do not support the introduction of a general moratorium on large RES projects.

If the executive branch does not implement the law, the solution is not to replace the law with a general ban. The solution is to force institutions to fulfill their obligations and bear responsibility when they do not.

We insist that the Ministry of Environment and Water conduct a systematic review of already implemented RES projects where there are reasonable doubts that mandatory environmental procedures have been avoided, improperly carried out or that the cumulative impact has not been assessed. When this is confirmed, the state must use all legal mechanisms to eliminate the violation, including through a subsequent environmental assessment of already implemented projects.

This is the real test of whether the government has heard the citizens.

Not through populist declarations, but through verification, restoration of legality and creation of complementary legislation that better regulates RES and better protects the rights of local communities in relation to RES.

The Green Movement Party states:

The choice is not between RES and nature. Bulgaria needs both. Just as it needs real political responsibility, stopping corruption models and democratic participation.

These are the principles, actions and policies that the Green Movement stands behind and for which it will continue to consistently work.