Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev with an important appeal

“We live in a society that finds a way to achieve its common goals – to live in a clean and tidy city“. With these words, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev addressed citizens on social networks to announce the preparation of large-scale initiative to clean up the surrounding areas. The big city cleanup will take place on October 17, 2026, with the goal of motivating all residents of the seaside capital to improve the urban environment.

Civic activity in the neighborhoods of Varna

Mayor Blagomir Kotsev expressed hope that every Varna resident will actively participate in their area. The reason for his optimistic message was the example of the residents of the Varna neighborhood “Chaika“. For the third consecutive week, they have been going out together in an organized way to clean the streets and spaces in front of their blocks of flats, demonstrating strong self-awareness and care for their surroundings. The administration plans to support these efforts by ensuring the necessary organization and logistics for the removal of the collected waste on October 17.

Measures for waste collection and control in the city

The topic of cleanliness has been among the main priorities of the Municipality of Varna in recent months. Earlier this year, Kotsev ordered increased inspections of waste collection in areas such as the “Levski“ and the Tsvetnia Quarter, and in early September, preparations began for a new public procurement for waste collection. To deal with unregulated micro-dumps, the municipality is installing mobile cameras around the containers and opening new sites for bulky waste. The upcoming October campaign is a natural continuation of the efforts to permanently ensure a more welcoming appearance of Varna.