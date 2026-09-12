Protest in the country against fins and solar panels SUMMARY

A national protest against the construction of wind turbines and photovoltaic parks on arable agricultural land and in close proximity to settlements covered key regions in Bulgaria today, September 12, 2026. As of 17:00 Bulgarian time, the dissatisfaction united dozens of citizens, environmentalists and agricultural producers who are demanding an immediate moratorium on new energy capacities. The protest actions and car processions took place in five main regions of the country - Dobrudzha (Dobrich), Ruse, Plovdiv, Pernik and Sofia region.

The main goal of the dissatisfaction is to draw public attention to the large-scale penetration of renewable energy sources (RES) in fertile areas and the negative consequences of this on nature and livelihoods. The organizers of the coordinated event are the National Civic Initiative “White Swallow“ and the Association “Beledie Han - Bogyovtsi“, with over 26 agricultural and environmental organizations from all over the country joining the initiative.

A large-scale motorcycle and car procession was held in Plovdiv, which passed along the central boulevards and ended with a rally at “Union“ Square. The situation was similar in Sofia Region, where the column of cars started from the village of Bogyovtsi and passed through several settlements in the Kostinbrod municipality. Citizens express serious concerns that investment plans for huge photovoltaic parks and hydrogen electrolyzers will destroy local pastures and leave the regions without vital agricultural land.

The main demands of the protesters include:

Complete moratorium on the construction of new RES parks on arable land and in the forest fund.

on the construction of new RES parks on arable land and in the forest fund. Preparation of a unified national map of already built green capacities.

of already built green capacities. Redirect investment to industrial zones, instead of ecologically clean or agricultural areas.

to industrial zones, instead of ecologically clean or agricultural areas. Strict observance of distances from settlements and protected natural areas under Natura 2000.

In parallel with the protest actions, representatives of the Bulgarian Central Committee “Irreconcilables“ announced that a proposal for a bill has already been submitted, providing for the imposition of a 6-month moratorium until a clear and transparent national energy strategy is developed.