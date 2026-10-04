Nine bus lines in Sofia have changed routes

Nine bus lines in Sofia will operate on changed routes on October 4 due to the city sports event Sofia 1K Run – 1000 m. The temporary organization for public transport will be in effect from 07:00 to 1:30 p.m., the Sofia Municipality announced.

The changes affect lines No. 9, 72, 76, 84, 183, 94, 204, 304 and 604. The temporary organization is related to the competition route, which is 1 kilometer long and begins and ends at the intersection of “Gen. Gurko“ and “Lyuben Karavelov“.

Which lines change their route

Bus No. 9 in the direction of “Orlov Most“ square will pass from “Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi“ boulevards along “Tsar Osvoboditel“ and “Vasil Levski“ boulevards, then it will continue along “Shipka“ street and along its usual route. A temporary stop will be opened for the line about 50 meters before Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard.

Lines No. 72 and No. 76 will be redirected through Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, Vasil Levski Boulevard, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, Prof. Fridtjof Nansen Street and Bulgaria Boulevard. In the opposite direction, buses will pass along Prof. Fridtjof Nansen Street and Vasil Levski Boulevard, and line No. 72 will also use Shipka Street.

Buses No. 84 and No. 183 in the direction of Gen. Gurko Street will move from „Tsarigradsko Shose“ boulevard along „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“ boulevard, will make a U-turn at „Shipka“ street and the Military Academy and will return to „Tsarigradsko Shose“ boulevard.

Line No. 94 to Sofia University will continue from the „Gen. Gurko Street“ stop along „Vasil Levski“ boulevard, will turn at „Gina Kuncheva“ square and will continue along „Patriarch Evtimiy“ boulevard, „Prof. Fridtjof Nansen“ street and „Cherni Vrah“ boulevard to the residential area. „Studentski grad“.

Changes on lines 204, 304 and 604

Buses No. 204 and No. 304 in the direction of the „Gotse Delchev“ residential area and the National History Museum will pass along the boulevards „Tsar Osvoboditel“, „Vasil Levski“, „Patriarh Evtimiy“, „Prof. Fridtjof Nansen“ street and „Bulgaria“ boulevard. In the opposite direction, the routes will pass via „Prof. Fridtjof Nansen“ street, „Vasil Levski“ boulevard, „Tsar Osvoboditel“ and „Tsarigradsko Shose“ boulevard.

Line No. 604 to „Pirogov“ will be redirected along „Tsar Osvoboditel“, „Vasil Levski“, „Patriarh Evtimiy“ boulevards, „Prof. Fridtjof Nansen“ street and „Bulgaria“ boulevard. To „Iskar“ station, the bus will travel via „Prof. Fridtjof Nansen“ street, „Vasil Levski“ boulevard, „Tsar Osvoboditel“ and Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard.

In the changed sections, buses will stop at the existing bus and trolleybus stops. For some of the lines, the stop "Pl. Orlov Most" with code 1288 will be used. A temporary stop on "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" Boulevard before "Tsar Osvoboditel" Boulevard will serve lines No. 9, 72, 84 and 183.

The Sofia Municipality warns passengers to allow more time for travel in the central part of Sofia. During the race, there will also be restrictions on car traffic on sections of "Gen. Gurko" Street, "Lyuben Karavelov" Street and “Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi“ boulevard.

Sources: Focus