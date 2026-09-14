Gabrovo Regional Governor: An inspection was carried out days before the explosion at Emko

4-5 days before the second explosion at “Emko” The Services for Control of General Hazardous Materials at the Ministry of Internal Affairs inspected the ammunition warehouses. No violations were found. This was stated by the Gabrovo Regional Governor Kristina Sidorova to Nova TV.

“An investigation is underway, intensive work is being done. I believe that there will be a result in a short time. The previous incident was much larger, there were people working inside. The relief came when we found out that everyone had managed to evacuate. Two such incidents in less than a month is worrying for us as residents of the region.”, Sidorova further explained.

And she explained that during the fire they maintained contact with the fire department director and were ready to evacuate the population if necessary.

We recall that the fire in the area of the ammunition depots near Dryanovo is completely under control and there is no danger to the population or air pollution. At the moment, the police presence in the area has been increased.