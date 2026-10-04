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Turkish military and equipment pass through Bulgaria for exercise

Turkish military and equipment pass through Bulgaria for exercise

The movement is related to their participation in the Eastern Shield 2026 Exercise in Romania. The convoys will be escorted by the Military Police.

Oct 4, 2026 07:12 72

Turkish military and equipment pass through Bulgaria for exercise - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Turkish military personnel and military equipment will pass through the republican road network of Bulgaria on October 3 and 4. The movement is related to the participation of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Shield 2026 Exercise on the territory of Romania, the press center of the Ministry of Defense announced.

„The movement is related to their participation in the Eastern Shield 2026 Exercise on the territory of Romania“, the Ministry of Defense announced.

Personnel and equipment will pass through the country, and the military convoys will be escorted by the „Military Police“ Service.

A similar movement took place in September

In September, the Ministry of Defense again informed about the transportation of military personnel and military equipment by the Turkish Armed Forces. And then the stated reason was participation in an exercise in Romania.

The Ministry of Defense did not announce the specific route of the columns, the number of servicemen, or the type and quantity of equipment being transported.

Sources: BTA


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