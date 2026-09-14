Relatives of Kalushev and Zlatkov after the press conference: Everything is manipulation. The children were killed

"The biggest dissonance is that the essential questions are not being answered. We do not have access to the crime scenes. We are also not being answered to the essential questions like "how did they die", these expert reports are not yet ready, but the psychological and sexological expert reports are ready. But exactly how they died is not ready. How did they tear their clothes, why did Ivaylo Ivanov shoot himself twice. Have you heard any essential things? You will never understand how I left my child in the hands of Ivaylo Kalushev". This was stated by the mother of Nikolay Zlatkov - Ralitsa Asenova in response to a question from journalists after the press conference, at which new facts and explanations were given about the three bodies found under the Okolchitsa peak, quoted by novini.bg.

Eight months after the events in the area of the “Petrohan“ hut and under the Okolchitsa peak, the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior presented new information about the course of the investigation and the death of the six men. In early February, three of the men were found dead near the “Petrohan“ hut, and another three - under the Okolchitsa peak.

Today's press conference confirmed what was stated in the previous ones, namely that it was a murder and suicide within the group, without external intervention. The prosecutor in the case insisted that this is not the final stage of the investigation and that if new evidence emerges, its course may be changed.

According to those familiar with the case, active investigation activities have not stopped during the summer months. New interrogations of witnesses were conducted just a few days ago. The investigation into the financial situation of the deceased and the sources of the donations received is also continuing. Tax audits have been ordered for this purpose.

According to Rosen Yordanov, the criminal psychologist, Ivaylo Kalushev “meets 100% of all possible criteria for a preferential, seductive, sexual abuser.“

According to the expert report, Kalushev's public image was entirely built for the purpose of cover-up.

“Everything he created, his entire life from adolescence to the end, was in order to camouflage his pathological attraction to adolescents“, explained Yordanov.

"From beginning to end, it is an absolute lie. He (meaning criminal psychologist Rosen Yordanov) speculates on everything. Everything is manipulation. These are free compositions. Children were killed, executed. "This is a political murder by the political mafia," said Ivaylo Kalushev's mother, Stella Maystorova. "I have lived with him my whole life," she added.