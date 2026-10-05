BKPZ: Nearly 400 fruit growers are still waiting for their subsidies for Campaign 2025

The National Branch Chamber “Fruits and Vegetables“ (BKPZ) insists on the immediate payment of the delayed support for Campaign 2025 to agricultural producers with fruit plantations until they begin to bear fruit. The request was made in a repeated letter dated October 2 to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, with a copy to the State Fund “Agriculture“.

According to the Chamber, the case concerns nearly 400 fruit growers who have submitted documents for the certified and/or standard planting material used in previous campaigns, but have not received support for Campaign 2025.

The BCPZ alerted the ministry on May 8, 2026. Nearly five months later, the affected farmers are still waiting for payment. According to the information provided to the Chamber at subsequent meetings, the MAF has sent a letter to the State Fund for Agriculture to take the necessary actions to support the producers who have met the requirements. The delay is explained by technical difficulties in the Fund.

“We do not accept that they are the reason for the huge and, in our opinion, unjustified delay in the payment of the intervention support“, states the letter signed by the chairman of the BCPF, Tsvetan Tsekov.

The Chamber warns that the unreceived funds for Campaign 2025, combined with the still unpaid advances for Campaign 2026, put the affected fruit growers in an extremely difficult situation and create a risk of giving up production. The BCPF expects timely intervention by the Minister to resolve the case and immediately pay out the support.