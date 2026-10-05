Investigating the embezzlement of funds from the Health Insurance Fund at the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv

A financial crime is being investigated at the University Hospital "St. George" in Plovdiv. According to information from Nova TV, the operation is related to the alleged embezzlement of funds from the National Health Insurance Fund.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, several police cars and minibuses entered the first base of the medical facility on "Vasil Aprilov" Blvd. The law enforcement agencies are at the rheumatology department. Doctors and patients are being questioned and medical documentation is being seized.

Some of the patients who were supposed to be admitted to the clinic this morning have been returned. The operation is ongoing, and there is currently no official information from the police, the prosecutor's office, or the management of the medical facility.

It is expected that authorities will provide more details about the investigation later in the day.