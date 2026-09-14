Prof. Pirgova: The disintegration processes in GERB have begun. Assen Vassilev did not act correctly

The new facts brought forward in the "Petrohan" case should not affect the presidential campaign. But it is true that the compromising materials are becoming more and more fierce - before, party cards were taken out, now corpses are being taken out. It would not be good if the campaign went without political clashes. This was stated on Nova News by political scientist Prof. Maria Pirgova, quoted by novini.bg.

According to her, Asen Vassilev did not act correctly when he accused Iliyana Yotova of pardoning a drug trafficker.

„A politician like Asen Vassilev should not use such facts, because he is bringing up something old and which from an institutional point of view cannot be attributed to Ms. Yotova“, shared Prof. Pirgova.

She added that these pardons are made on the basis of expert assessments and the decision was not made solely by Iliyana Yotova.

„Such compromising material is unworthy of a politician like Asen Vassilev, this disappoints me greatly in him“, said the political scientist.

According to her, the new data on the case presented today by the prosecutor's office “Petrohan“ are responding to Asen Vassilev's attack on the pardoned drug trafficker.

“I wouldn't say that either of them are doing the politically correct thing. It is clear to everyone that voters will not be misled in either case“, believes Maria Pirgova.

She emphasized that it is not pleasant that the election campaign is starting to be flooded with such things before it has even officially started.

In addressing Andrey Gyurov, Pirgova explained that he is “very well-mannered and educated“, but “small in scale to fight with the figure of a proven politician like Iliana Yotova“.

Regarding the processes in GERB, she believes that this party has no future and added that it has always been populist and has never stepped on real political programs.

“This party has no future and the disintegration processes in it have begun“, said Prof. Pirgova.