UDF leader Iliya Lazarov: The Russian Federation is behind the attack in the Black Sea. The goal is intimidation

Russia is behind the attack, and the goal is intimidation and limiting the trade and income that Ukraine receives from grain exports. This was stated by UDF leader and MEP Iliya Lazarov in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

"This is a classic type of hybrid attack, a provocation. "It is clear from indirect signs that the Russian Federation is behind this attack," he commented on Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to Lazarov, what happened is also part of Moscow's attempts to improve its position in possible future negotiations.

"This is part of raising the price in future negotiations. It is also part of normal warfare, no matter how rude it sounds."

"It doesn't matter whose torpedo it is, but who fired it"

Lazarov believes that the attack was most likely a combination, if the information published so far in the media is confirmed.

"It doesn't matter how the attack happened. It could have been carried out in any way. It doesn't matter whose torpedo it is, but who fired it. The provocation is in Russia's favor. They are trying to intimidate," he explained.

According to him, Bulgaria is a convenient target for such actions because of the strong pro-Russian sentiments in part of society.

Lazarov expects tensions to continue to escalate and warned that an irreversible phase of escalation could occur.

"The situation in Russia is not good. We will see similar things in the future. Politically, it is clear to me that this is Russia," the MEP pointed out.

The provocations will continue

According to Lazarov, the elections are not a factor in the reaction of Bulgarian institutions and it is normal for the authorities to approach the case cautiously.

"When you are in government and bear responsibility, every word must be measured and weighed", he said.

The MEP warned that such actions should not be considered an isolated case.

"This is the beginning of provocations of this type throughout Europe, including in Northern Europe, around Poland and the Baltic region. This is part of the tactic," he added.

If it is established that the drones used in the attack are Russian, among the possible diplomatic reactions are summoning the Russian ambassador and handing over a note of protest.

The convening of the National Security Advisory Council

Lazarov described the convening of the National Security Advisory Council as a normal step, but he does not expect it to necessarily come to a general conclusion that it was a Russian attack.

He is of the opinion that some of the information on the case is secret and cannot be presented publicly.

With regard to security in the Black Sea, the MEP believes that Bulgaria would hardly be able to guarantee the safety of shipping on its own.

According to him, joint actions with Romania and Turkey are necessary, since maritime transport is among the most vulnerable in such an escalation.