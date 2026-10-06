Radoslav Ribarski: Our country should have prepared for countering drone attacks long ago

Anti-drone protection and defense against drones depends on collective efforts. This was stated at a briefing by the MP from "We Continue the Change" Radoslav Ribarski after the meeting of the Defense Committee and the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly with a delegation from the State Department, quoted by News.bg.

According to him, it should be done jointly with neighboring countries and NATO. The mantra that some are for peace and others are warmongers does not protect us from increasingly bold drone attacks, he stressed.

The actions must be coordinated and it is high time Bulgaria had a plan, he also reported.

The meeting with the representatives of the State Department was exploratory and legislative initiatives were discussed. According to him, our country should have prepared for countering drone attacks long ago, but instead, a drone attack was registered once again.