Important news in FACTS on 06.10.2026

President Iliana Yotova convenes the National Security Advisory Council

On October 7 at 1:00 p.m., President Iliana Yotova convenes a meeting of the National Security Advisory Council at the presidential institution.

Adm. Eftimov: The crew of the sunken ship had only three minutes to react. The attack was combined

The attack was combined – by air and sea drones, and the crew of the sunken ship had only three minutes, which explains the lack of reaction in terms of taking rescue measures. This was explained by the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov in the program “From the Day“ on BNT regarding the incident with the two ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, quoted by BTA. He congratulated the captain and crew of the Bulgarian ship “Dioskursia“, who, in his words, acted adequately and saved 18 sailors.

Shishkov: The moment we stop buying these guardrails from these companies, we are attacked

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov commented on the program “More from the Day” on BNT the scandal surrounding the public procurement for guardrails and allegations of pressure on the former director of “Automagistrali“.

Yavor Gechev: I was one of the first to say that the "basket with care" did not work in the current version

There will be grain, bread and oil too, but the difficult shipping in the Black Sea, high fuel prices and problems with ship insurance can create serious logistical difficulties and affect prices. This was commented by the chairman of the Committee on Agriculture and Food and a representative of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Yavor Gechev.

Dimitar Stoyanov to the opposition: Speculating on national security borders on stupidity

At the moment, there is no information about whose drones attacked two merchant ships. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov in the program “Face to Face” on bTV, quoted by novini.bg

Prof. Kolarova: Tomorrow at the KSNS, a political consensus must be reached, because we need it

Tomorrow at the KSNS, a political consensus must be reached, because we need it. Within this incident, the situation is very delicate and I do not see how such a consensus will be reached at the KSNS. "Vazrazhdane" will defend its pro-Russian theses, and GERB and PP-DB will defend their pro-European ones. I do not know where the MRF will position itself. All this will reflect on the government and President Yotova. For me, they will again take a strait-laced position tomorrow. Tomorrow we must observe two things. The first is whether a joint declaration will be adopted and the second is what the political forces will say after the CSNC.

Adm. Eftimov: With the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense, we are in continuous coordination with NATO bodies

With the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense, we are in continuous coordination with NATO bodies. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the Chief of Defense, Adm. Emil Eftimov, who is resigning with 3 months' notice, for the drone attacks on ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, specifying:

Bezlov: Attacks on merchant ships show that the war in the Black Sea is entering a more dangerous stage

The attacks on merchant ships show that the war in the Black Sea is entering a new and significantly more dangerous stage. They are already involved in a naval war in the Black Sea. This was commented by the chief expert in the program “Security“ of the Center for the Study of Democracy, Tihomir Bezlov, in the studio of “The Day Live” by NOVA NEWS.

The reason for the conversation was the attacks on two merchant ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, one of which sank. According to Bezlov, the information available so far gives serious grounds to believe that this was a drone attack, and not a collision between the vessels.

„You have testimony from the rescued Turkish and Indian sailors that there was an explosion. There is also one from the Bulgarian ship that tried to help the first ship. That is, there is already a lot of direct evidence that we are talking about a drone attack“, the expert pointed out.

One of the sailors injured in the drone attack in the Black Sea has 45% burns

The condition of one of the injured sailors, who were transported to Varna today, is very serious, announced the regional governor Mario Smrkov, quoted by BTA. He specified that according to data from the Naval Hospital in the city, the man has 45% burns. He was a mechanic on one of the ships hit by drones. The man is in shock, has been placed in intensive care and will probably remain there for at least another three days.

Kostadin Kostadinov in Kardzhali: The strikes on ships in the Black Sea are a signal of increasing risk for Bulgaria

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov visited Kardzhali, where he met with citizens at a polling station.

MH begins inspections of medical facilities throughout the country

The Ministry of Health is beginning inspections of medical facilities in all 28 regions of the country, reports "Focus". The goal is to identify possible violations related to the quality and safety of medical care and the appropriate spending of public funds.

Arch. Lyubo Georgiev: Kindergarten should appear before the block

„We need to reach the point where kindergarten appears before the block.“ With this thesis, the Deputy Mayor of Sofia for Urban Planning and Development, Arch. Lyubomir Georgiev, summarized the change in the approach to the development of the city in an interview with Georgi Ivanov in the program „Square Meters“ on Darik Radio.

Foreign Minister on the drone attack: Bulgaria is in close contact with NATO and European partners

The security of the Black Sea is inseparable from the security of Europe. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova in her profile on the "X" platform in connection with the two merchant ships attacked in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone of the Black Sea early this morning.

Georgi Parvanov on the ships hit by drones in the Black Sea: A red line has been crossed

According to President Georgi Parvanov (2002-2012), the incident with the ships hit by drones in the Bulgarian economic zone in the Black Sea crosses the red line, the Bulgarian National Radio reports.

Karakachanov: It doesn't matter whose drones hit two ships in the Black Sea

"Ships from countries outside the EU can stay for up to 20 hours. "And Turkey's position is against foreign warships entering the Black Sea," Karakachanov, a former military minister, politician, and historian, told the Bulgarian National Radio.

At the request of the Minister of the Interior: American delegation evaluates Bulgaria's capabilities against drones

An American delegation will evaluate Bulgaria's capabilities to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (C-UAS) today, FOCUS learned.

20-year-old female driver hit and killed pedestrian

An elderly pedestrian has died as a result of a road accident in the Pazardzhik region, the police announced.

The Consumer Protection Commission imposed 95 thousand euros in sanctions on three retail chains

Today, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) imposed a total of 95 thousand euros in sanctions on three of the largest retail chains in our country. The fines were imposed due to unfair trade practices found in various locations of the chains.

Shishkov: We are actively starting to solve Sofia's problems

The construction of the National Children's Hospital, the completion of the Sofia Ring Road, access to Vitosha and the improvement of neighborhoods through the investment program for municipal projects are the government's top priorities for Sofia. For their implementation, we will rely on partnership with both the Sofia Municipality and the district mayors. This was stated by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, who held a meeting with district mayors in Sofia and deputy mayors of the Sofia Municipality. The working meeting, which discussed a wide range of topics, was also attended by MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria“, representing the capital in the parliament.

Rescued sailor: The blow to the ship came from the water

“The blow came from under the water“, said one of the sailors from the ABLE ship, which was hit in the Black Sea off Bulgaria. His words were reported by Varna24 after the arrival of the 16 rescued crew members in Varna.

The remaining 16 sailors from the “ABL“ arrived in Varna

The remaining 16 sailors from the crew of the motor ship “ABLE“ arrived in Varna after the vessel was hit by drones in the Black Sea near Byala. Thus, all 18 crew members were rescued and are on the Bulgarian coast.

Kornelia Ninova: Is there a president in the country?

What else needs to happen for Yotova to convene the National Security Advisory Council?

Delyan Peevski: Rumen Radev alone owes an answer for the crisis with the drone attackers

The leader of the Democratic Rights Party Delyan Peevski comments on the midnight attack with drones on commercial ships in the exclusive economic zone of Bulgaria.

Novakov on drones in the Black Sea: We can no longer pretend that the war has not come to our shores

This, let's say very clearly, is an attack, not an incident. When a ship has sunk and we do not know what happened to its crew, we can no longer ignore it and pretend that the war has not come to our shores. Here I want to say very clearly, we do not talk and do not want war, we do not want bullets and we do not want death, but this is happening despite our will. He told "Euronews" MEP from GERB/EPP Andrey Novakov.

Rumen Karamihalev vs. Rumen Radev: If the drones were Ukrainian, he would have already blown the trumpet about the insane warlike behavior of Europe and Ukraine!

The question of whose drones hit the two ships is starting to seem quite rhetorical. The Russians are not particularly bothered about delivering precise strikes on ships - "to whomever is destined". If the drones were Ukrainian, he would have already blown the whistle on the insane warmongering of Europe and Ukraine!