Yotova: After analyzing the risks, I will decide on the National Security Advisory Council

After analyzing the current state of the risks to the country's national security, I will decide whether it is necessary to convene an Advisory Council for National Security. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova to journalists in Silistra, the press center of the presidency reported.

„We want sufficiently in-depth information. The Advisory Council must propose specific measures to other institutions. Whether they will comply, we will see. We want to do our job“, added the head of state.

Asked whether Bulgaria should join the countries that support the idea of Europe joining the peace talks in Ukraine, Iliana Yotova emphasized that our country should be among the most active participants in the European family in preparing a European proposal on how the war in Ukraine should end and what the peace agreement should be.

“We have a very long history, very long traditions and I believe that we can be useful to many of our European partners in this regard“, she added.

The head of state pointed out that diplomatic channels should be opened as soon as possible and added that there is no military solution for Ukraine.

“We need to sit at the negotiating table. "It is very important to learn the lessons from failed agreements," said President Yotova, adding that a realistic proposal is needed.

When asked how she would comment on the ongoing criticism of pardoning prisoners in her capacity as vice president, she indicated that she explained it by the weakness of her opponents.