Cornelia Ninova: The government is killing small and medium-sized businesses!

The government is killing small and medium-sized businesses.

And they are the backbone of the economy. The Council of Ministers decided that compensation for the high price of electricity will be paid only in June 2027, instead of month by month. It's not a joke. It's true.

This is what Cornelia Ninova warned about on "Facebook".

Does anyone realize how companies will survive during the coldest winter months?

How many small and family businesses will go bankrupt? How many people will be left on the streets? The big ones will get by. The oligarchy has its resources. They have reserves. But the circulatory system of the economy, the middle class, will be brutally wiped out.

The same applies to schools and hospitals. How will you leave children and sick people out in the cold in the winter, because schools and hospitals do not have the budget for more expensive electricity?

There is not a single thinking, economically literate and humane person in this government. Not a single one.

Day after day, anti-economic and anti-human decisions.

Salvation is protests and resignation.