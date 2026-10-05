Mirchev: We want an extraordinary hearing in parliament of the Ministry of Interior, the National Security Agency, prisons and the head of the

Just now "Mediapool" published a video in which Yotova, pardoned by the president, distributes crochet hooks in the prison hospital, while at this moment his health condition should not allow this.

This was announced on social media by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev.

The presidential candidate and the ruling party's chorus assured us that the man was seriously ill and that's why he was pardoned (instead of going to the hospital).

This video raises many questions:

1. How adequate is President Yotova's judgment in pardoning criminals - drug dealers;

2. Was pressure exerted on her to make such a decision, since the man is apparently in perfect health;

3. How many other similar cases of pardoned criminals are there for false health reasons;

4. To use such an umbrella - was Petrich's Escobar an associate of the services?

Therefore, we demand an extraordinary hearing in parliament of the Ministry of Interior, the National Security Agency, the prison administration and the head of the prison hospital, so that the public knows the truth about this case.