Health Minister: Nasal flu vaccines for children will be delivered by the end of the week

Nasal flu vaccines for children will be delivered to the regional health inspectorates by the end of this week, so that the immunization of children can begin. This was stated by Health Minister Katya Ivkova to journalists in Burgas, BTA reports. Ivkova reviewed improvements made in the hospital environment in several wards and new equipment for diagnostics and treatment in the University Hospital for Active Treatment (UMBAL) - Burgas in recent months.

Ivkova said that there is a sufficient amount of nasal flu vaccines for children. The injectable vaccines will be delivered a little later, most likely by the end of October, the minister said. According to her, then the immunization program can be implemented depending on the suppliers.

What was reported to us on September 29 actually concerns the development of the vaccine by the manufacturers. The strain was determined later this year, which is why the manufacturers were unable to develop and deliver the vaccines earlier and in fact on time, Ivkova said. She added that the problem affects the entire Northern Hemisphere.

The minister was also asked about a police operation at the University Hospital “St. George“ in Plovdiv. I am aware of it. You will receive more information tomorrow, Ivkova replied. When asked whether this was a misuse of funds from the National Health Insurance Fund, she again indicated that more information would be provided tomorrow.

During her visit to the University Hospital - Burgas, Ivkova also examined the newly delivered equipment under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. I was able to see the newly delivered equipment under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan on site today. Extremely modern computed tomography, which is much more gentle and high-tech equipment, said the minister. She emphasized that this is particularly important, since children will also be examined with computed tomography.

I am also satisfied that there is a community here that manages to donate, she said.

The minister also examined two renovated rooms in the maternity ward. According to her, the conditions in them are very comfortable and give peace of mind to every mother. I expect to see more clinics and wards renovated, said Ivkova.

During her visit to the University Hospital - Burgas, the Minister was accompanied by the Mayor of Burgas Municipality Dimitar Nikolov, the Regional Governor Diko Dikov, MPs from the region, as well as representatives of health and academic institutions.