An Uzbek citizen died in a work accident in Lom

Under the leadership and supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Montana, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the death of a citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan, which occurred in a work accident.

The proceedings were initiated for a crime under Art. 123, para. 1 of the Criminal Code - causing death due to ignorance or negligent performance of an occupation or other activity that constitutes a source of increased danger.

On 14.09.2026, an incident occurred in a warehouse of a commercial company in Lom, in which a citizen of Uzbekistan B.M., 19 years old, who worked in the company, died.

Immediately after receiving the signal, actions were taken to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. An inspection of the scene was carried out, during which materials and objects relevant to the investigation were seized.

Witnesses are being questioned, identifying the persons who were at the scene of the incident, as well as the persons related to the organization and performance of the work activity.

Documents and information relevant to the deceased's work activity and the conditions under which the work was performed were requested from the commercial company, as well as from the competent institutions.

In order to clarify the causes of the death, a forensic medical examination was ordered. All circumstances and facts related to the occurrence of the work accident are being established, including compliance with safety requirements when performing the relevant work activity.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Montana.