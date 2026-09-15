Citizens protest in Sofia, demanding the resignation of the cabinet and early elections

Citizens are protesting in the so-called Triangle of Power between the National Assembly building and the presidency against the government and demanding its resignation. Traffic on Independence Square is closed.

The business climate is bad for Bulgarians because of the Radev cabinet, said the organizer of the protest Manol Glishev. Many foreign companies such as Bosch and Takeaway are leaving us. By 2029, the property tax will be raised by 100% if we leave this government in power, he added. And he noted that the government should have been overthrown by now. It has Russian dependencies, said Glishev.

„Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski are still leaders of parliamentary groups, and they would have been overthrown from power“, said Glishev.

„We will continue to protest until we reach early elections“, he pointed out. When Radev's voters realize that he is lying to them, they should join the protests“, added Glishev.

A notification has been filed with the Sofia Municipality about the protest. There is a police presence in the area.

On July 3, a demonstration under the slogan „ANTIRadev“ closed traffic on "Lege" Street, between the Presidency Building and the Archaeological Museum.