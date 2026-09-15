Ralitsa Asenova sharply criticizes the criminal psychologist from the briefing on "Petrohan-Okolchitsa"

Ralitsa Asenova, the mother of Nikolay Zlatkov, who died under Mount Okolchitsa, sharply criticized the behavior of the psychologist and expert Rosen Yordanov during yesterday's briefing of the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior on the case "Petrohan-Okolchitsa".

In a post on her Facebook profile, she questions his impartiality and his professional approach in presenting the data from the investigation.

"This individual's impatience to take the floor was felt as a vibration throughout the hall. And as soon as he took it, he boasted to us that he had the most experience with the media and that, in general, he would talk the most. And so began his sadistic plea for omniscience. He immediately started with the lies, explaining to us that since he was brought in as an expert, he had remained silent for the next six months and had not given any interviews," writes Ralitsa Asenova.

Asenova points out that Yordanov was brought in as an expert in the case on March 17, 2026, but only four months later he gave an interview to the media, in which he commented on the investigation and stated that the version of external intervention and six murders was "complete nonsense and fabrications". According to her, this contradicts what he stated at the briefing that after being brought in as an expert, he remained silent.

She also raises the question of how a person who publicly expressed an opinion on a specific version of the case can subsequently be brought in as an independent expert who must investigate it.

This is what the "silence" of the expert who started lying to us yesterday looks like at the beginning of his arrogant pleading.

"And the whole absurd free composition that we listened to yesterday, he basically said back in February. And here comes the other question: how can a person who back in February publicly built and defended a specific version of what happened, on March 17 be brought in as an independent expert who must subsequently investigate this very version? But let's not trivialize it. After all, we are in Bulgaria – "There are no impossible things here."

According to her, he used the phrase "Trust me" several times, presenting his professional assessment.

She reacted particularly sharply to the expert's statement regarding the condition of the hands of one of the deceased - Ivey. According to Asenova, Yordanov told the deceased's sister that "there was nothing wrong with them" on his hands, and after she disputed him, he accused her of lying.

"At one point, he also told us that he was a psychotherapist and we were completely confused - is he a criminal psychologist, a social psychologist, a psychotherapist, or a media psychologist who we should simply believe because he told us so. Then followed the categorical opinion, expressed with shouts, that there was no evidence that Ivo had had sexual relations with a woman and no such witness had ever appeared. Well, everyone who is interested in the case knows about the woman who wrote publicly more than once and insisted on being questioned to tell about her two-year relationship with Ivo. But perhaps when you are an “expert” and you state it categorically, that is enough. Everything else is conspiracy theories, according to this “expert”".

At the end of the publication, she defines the briefing as “shame and disgrace“ and states that the “Petrohan-Okolchitsa“ case will remain in history, as will the record of the behavior of the participants in the press conference.

Asenova also points out that after the briefing, Rosen Yordanov and journalist Yavor Dachkov greeted each other and left together. She uses this as an occasion to further criticize the relations between institutions, experts and public figures.