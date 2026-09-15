Radev announced an end to the old road construction model: Forget "Hemus" and the money bags

Between state institutions involved in the transport infrastructure in Bulgaria, and industry organizations of builders, engineers, designers, financing institutions of civil associations that have committed to monitoring the quality of our roads. We know that there is no way we can talk about the economy and economic growth, about balanced guaranteeing the regions, if we do not have modern connectivity - modern and safe roads. How to go from here - this is the big question that we all ask ourselves. Only together can we find the most accurate answer. This was said by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in the Council of Ministers.

In his words, the huge challenge is how to develop our transport infrastructure in the fastest way. “It is clear that the ambitious goals we have set cannot be achieved quickly and qualitatively without corruption, if we do not start changing the model of building strategic infrastructure. So far, we know that this was done entirely with public funds from the national budget and with EU funds“, said Radev.

Rumen Radev stated that EU funds have played an extremely important role in building our national infrastructure. “At the same time, a number of governments got used to the easy way out and largely led to some unregulated practices. I will not go back on the money bags from “Hemus“ and many other cases of compromised public procurement. I am not saying that the state is giving up on this. But the goal is now to look for new models – of public-private partnerships, concessions, etc.“, the Prime Minister explained.

The Prime Minister explained that “we already have a number of positive examples of concessions in Bulgaria, concerning airports and ports, which bring profit, but we do not have a single new construction in the form of a concession“. “Unfortunately, concession has become a dirty word for Bulgarian society, but if we look around us – let's take Greece as an example, how the country is dotted with tunnels everywhere and people move quickly, comfortably and safely“, he also commented.