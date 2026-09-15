Gen. Rumen Milanov: The real situation at the briefing about "Petrohan" was shocking. It moved me

From the press conference of the prosecutor's office, I learned that more expert examinations have been scheduled. Of these, the situational one is very important. I was unable to understand what is new from the presented facts in the "Petrohan" case. The big problem is how and why we create these illusions of assigning state functions to non-governmental organizations. This was stated by Gen. Rumen Milanov from "Progressive Bulgaria" in the program "Face to Face" on BTV.

According to him, the most important evidence is that collected in the first 24 hours, on this basis the indictment was formed.

"I do not see any benefit for any of the presidential candidates from the leaked data. "To use this case for political purposes is frivolous," he commented.

I went to the briefing in person to see the real picture. It has many dimensions. You see a presentation, you see certain behavior of journalists, of loved ones. The real situation was shocking. It moved me, he admitted.

Don't you see what these people are doing? Do they have weapons, don't they? The forest officials certainly saw them. There is inaction on the part of the institutions. There were signals and the question is why there was no reaction. We must learn the lesson that such underestimations should not happen, believes Gen. Milanov.

If there were collaborators there, what was their role? What will they give? Unless they were carrying out some illegal activity. It is unlikely that I would accept that they were collaborators of the services. Most likely they had some indirect umbrella. If they dig deeper, they can establish. But it would not be right for this to happen before the presidential elections. Let them pass and be removed, he urged.

There are two conclusions - all actions that the state must take must be carried out according to the law and the inaction of the services has a negative effect, Milanov summarized.

Amendments and supplements to the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs are being prepared. The main thing in it is to stabilize career development. It has had an impact in recent years. There is a proposal in the State Security Agency, which is to consolidate the structures, regarding the reduction of employee costs, but to make them more effective, the expert commented.

According to him, in the conflict with Ukraine we must be in condition and coordinate with partner services. We must continue to counteract the hybrid attacks, which will continue. Attention must be paid to improving the training and qualification of the so-called agents of the State Security Agency.