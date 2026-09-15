Deputy Minister and the robot Robert opened the new school year in Panagyurishte

Deputy Minister of Education and Science Dr. Tanya Pancheva opened the new school year together with the humanoid robot Robert in the innovative primary school “Dvaysti april“ in Panagyurishte. With a surprise for the children, she launched the MES campaign for students to meet robots developed by Bulgarian engineers.

The goal of these meetings is for more children to experience robotics, artificial intelligence and the technologies of the future.

The Deputy Minister appealed to students, teachers and parents to support each other in order to have a successful and peaceful school year. “Only together can we achieve everything“, she said.

Dr. Pancheva specially congratulated the team of the director Gergana Vragova for successfully combining traditions with the modern look of the contemporary school.

The Deputy Minister was also among the guests at the grand opening of the “Prof. Marin Drinov“ Primary School, where he welcomed the director Ekaterina Futekova, students, teachers and parents. In the first innovative school in the Panagyurishte municipality, they consistently develop innovative approaches to education. The Deputy Minister called on the students to dream, to be different, because they are the engine of education.

“You have the great privilege of studying the professions of the future in a renewed environment and with wonderful teachers. Develop yourself, seek the new and do not stop dreaming. You are the ones who will change the world“ said Deputy Minister Pancheva at the celebration at the Vocational High School of Industrial Technologies, Management and Tourism “Prof. Lachezar Tsotsorkov“.

As a graduate of the school, Dr. Pancheva thanked her class teacher Mrs. Tsarska for her endless love and strictness and assured everyone that the children at the high school are cared for by exceptional professionals.

The high school is the first school in the country to introduce the dual form of education on a regional basis, and has extremely successful partnerships with business. The renovation of the school and the training of students are supported by companies from the region, in which its graduates find employment. In recent years, the electrical laboratories and metal workshops have been renovated with funds from the Ministry of Education and Science for training in protected professions, noted the director, Eng. Lushka Apostolova.

Among the guests in Panagyurishte were the mayor Zhelyazko Gagov, experts from the Pazardzhik Regional Educational Service and the municipality, as well as many partners of the schools.

The head of the minister's office Georgi Baldzhiev welcomed the students, teachers and parents at the French Language School “Antoine de Saint-Exupéry“ in Plovdiv. He presented the director Ana Atanasova with a congratulatory address from the Minister of Education and Science Georgi Valchev to the school community with wishes for a successful and healthy school year.