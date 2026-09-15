More sun and warming on Wednesday, light rain in the east

After the dynamic start of the week, the weather in Bulgaria is slowly starting to stabilize. In Wednesday, September 16, 2026, most of the country will be dominated by sunny weather with temporary increases in cloudiness, mainly around and after noon. Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month. [1, 2]

Forecast by region

Western and Central Bulgaria: The day will start with scattered clouds, which will quickly decrease to sunny weather. In the afternoon hours, light cloudiness is possible, but precipitation is not expected, except in completely isolated places in the mountains. Maximum temperatures in these areas will rise and reach 23° to 28°C . [ 1, 2, 3]

The day will start with scattered clouds, which will quickly decrease to sunny weather. In the afternoon hours, light cloudiness is possible, but precipitation is not expected, except in completely isolated places in the mountains. Maximum temperatures in these areas will rise and reach . [ Eastern Bulgaria and Southeast: In the morning, cloudiness will remain significant over the eastern and southeastern regions. In the morning, short-term fogs or low cloudiness are possible in the lowlands. In some places, there will be light, short-term rain . In the afternoon, the clouds will start to break up there as well. The wind will be light to moderate from the east-northeast. [ 1, 2, 3]

In the morning, cloudiness will remain significant over the eastern and southeastern regions. In the morning, short-term fogs or low cloudiness are possible in the lowlands. In some places, there will be . In the afternoon, the clouds will start to break up there as well. The wind will be light to moderate from the east-northeast. [ Black Sea: Daytime temperatures along the coast will be within comfortable limits — between 23° and 25°C . The cloud cover there will break up more slowly, with more significant sunny hours in the late afternoon. [ 1]

Daytime temperatures along the coast will be within comfortable limits — between . The cloud cover there will break up more slowly, with more significant sunny hours in the late afternoon. [ Mountains: Suitable conditions for tourism, but with afternoon cloudiness and a possibility of light local precipitation in the higher parts. The wind on the ridges will be weak, mainly from the north. [ 1, 2, 3]

Temperatures in the great cities

Minimum temperatures in the morning in the country will be mostly between 10° and 15°C, slightly higher along the Black Sea coast - up to 18°C. [1, 2]

Sofia: Minimum temperature around 12° – 13°C , maximum around 23°C .

Minimum temperature around , maximum around . Plovdiv: Sunny weather with maximum temperature to 27°C .

Sunny weather with maximum temperature to . Varna: Variable cloudiness with maximum values around 24°C. [ 1, 2, 3, 4]

The trend for the next few days (Thursday and Friday) is for even sunnier weather and a slow increase in daytime temperatures, which will reach 30°C in places.