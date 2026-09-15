Ivaylo Mirchev: 12 expert reports are not ready! Why was this about "Petrohan"?!

What happened with the press conference about "Petrohan" was a response to the complex situation in which President Yotova was placed.

This thesis was presented to the Bulgarian National Radio by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria", MP from the Bulgarian National Assembly.

"I regret that it was used in this way. We also want the truth about "Petrohan", but yesterday we did not receive new evidence. The investigation continues. 12 expert reports are not ready yet. Why was this press conference held at all?!

What signals have the institutions received over the years? How have they worked on them? Why didn't the state react if there was any risk to children? The whole truth needs to come out."

He also commented on whether another explosion at "EMKO" would have an impact on the presidential vote.

"The big problem is not the explosions themselves. The big problem is the reaction of the state and the fact that there is no such reaction. In the last 10-15 years, there have been a dozen similar cases in various companies. The Bulgarian state has not reacted adequately. And here the main role is the prosecutor's office. The Ministry of Interior has largely done its job. We will ask for a temporary committee in the National Assembly to examine all these cases from recent years. We will also ask for a hearing of the relevant ministers.

I am starting to worry about the high level of hesitation of President Yotova. When she released drug traffickers, she did not sign with great hesitation, but when the National Security Council had to be convened on an extremely important topic for the country, she said that she considered, hesitated.

We are currently behaving like a Russian vassal. We are condescending".

Mirchev also explained that his party will insist on a complete ban on gambling advertising.

"A new model for financing sports must be proposed".